Bay of Plenty retailers say they're "hurting" but most still support the Government taking a cautious approach in easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the country would move from the lockdown into level 3 from midnight on April 27.

Level 3 means minor extensions to household bubbles, E-commerce opens and work that can't be done from home resumes, along with the partial opening of schools, and takeaway food and coffees can start with orders and payment made through an app or online.

But most stores cannot open for face-to-face interactions, the exceptions are industries

such as construction, forestry and manufacturing as long as safe practices are in place.

Brian Berry, the chairman of Downtown Tauranga, said the Government's decision not to move to alert level 2 now, given the lack of community spread of the virus, was "hugely disappointing" particularly for public-facing retailers.

"Retailers especially small operators are really hurting. Most of them have lost 100 per cent of their turnover. It's been a really difficult and tough time," he said.

"We do realise there is always a period of business risk when faced with unexpected situations but the lockdown was something no one could have envisaged. "

Berry said moving to level 2 would help "ease retailers' pain", subject to people adhering to the health and safety and social distancing rules, including customers.

Advertisement

"Not every business can operate in a contactless way," he said.

Berry said the Government's wage subsidy support for businesses was "great" but there was still the issue of commercial rents and retailers needed support with that.

He said there would be a "long rebuilding phase" even after the country goes to level 2.

"It will take time for some business owners to adjust to the new way of working including their customers."

Brian Berry, chairman of Downtown Tauranga. Photo / File

Julie Hammon, co-owner of Hammon Diamond Jeweller store in Tauranga CBD, said like everyone else she and her staff were "desperate" to get back to work.

"It's pretty frustrating, not just for us but for all the downtown Tauranga businesses who cannot open until the country does move to level 2.

"I am quite conflicted as we want to do the right thing for our community and our customers. At the same time, I also know how much suffering businesses are going through," she said.

"Thankfully next week as managers we will be allowed access to our shop to start to clean up and begin preparing for life after level 3 which can't come soon enough."

Advertisement

She said having the Government wage subsidy for their three staff was a "God send".

"We have gone through good and tough times in our business over the years, and I know it is not just us that's hurting. But for downtown Tauranga businesses the lockdown was a 'double-whammy' after all the construction work in the CBD last year.

"Hopefully, when we do go to level two, we can come out the other side and can quickly be responsive to the new way of working whatever that may be."

Longstanding downtown Tauranga retailer Jensen Zeng from AJ's Lotto and Tobacconist in Devonport Rd said he agreed with the Government taking a "cautious" approach.

"I agree that people's safety has to be the first priority," he said.

"But we're really hurting. While we can still open the dairy side of our business a few hours a day our takings are almost down to nothing."

"They're less than 10 per cent of what we normally do, yet we still have all our outgoings to pay, plus our mortgage and other personal expenses.

However, Zeng said he would not like to see the country go to alert level 2 too soon if it and have to revert back to lockdown again if things worsened.

He and his wife would like to see the Government and landlords work together to provide some commercial rent relief until they and other small businesses to get on their feet.

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard. Photo /File

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce head Bryce Heard said he knew full well the "agony" businesses were going through having to stay closed for another extended period.

"But I would much rather that than all the gains we have made be lost if we moved to level 2 too soon and need to flip back to the lockdown, and we have to do it all again," he said.

"I personally feel our leaders have done a remarkable job in very difficult circumstances. I'm so grateful to be living in New Zealand right now, more than any other country in the world," he said.

Rotorua stone carver Lewis Gardiner has operated his Rakai Jade shop for six years.

Gardiner said despite it being a "rough" time, he believed the Government's easing of lockdown restrictions in a cautious manner was the right approach.

Gardiner said his business predominantly relied on local clientele and to survive they would have to change their way of selling their goods and having more of an online presence.

"There is still a lot of uncertainly as to what a level 2 environment is going to look like and I think it's going to be a rocky 12 months for everyone else," he said.

National Party leader Simon Bridges says the Government's wage subsidy scheme "doesn't cut it" in supporting struggling small businesses during the continued lockdown.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking that "by and large" the feedback she received from business leaders and industry groups was that they had welcomed the Government's "balanced approach".



• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website