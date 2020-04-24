COMMENT

The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us a lot about humankind.

While it has highlighted some pretty ugly traits - the panic buying, flouting of rules and racism, both deliberate and subconscious - it has also shown how compassionate we can be in times of shared uncertainty.

If we are smart, there are plenty of positive changes we can make to the way we live as a result of what we've learned from how this virus has gripped communities worldwide.

Here's my top 10:

1. Many businesses are capable of allowing families to have a better work-life balance. Employers should be looking at ways to keep this going, your staff will be healthier, happier and will stay in their jobs longer.

2. The workplace culture of soldiering on when you're sick needs to well and truly be retired.

3. Our climate and wildlife will bounce back from the damage humans have done, we just have to give it a chance.

4. There is no such thing as putting too much money into healthcare.

5. The media is a vital organisation and the public needs to support its continuance. Without journalism, your source of information will be Karen's Facebook posts telling you essential oils will prevent you from catching a deadly virus.

6. Families can and will make homemade meals when you remove takeaways as an option.

7. We are incredibly lucky to live in a country that produces a good deal of its own food and products, and has systems in place to look after its people in times of need.

8. Traditional skills such as growing your own garden and making your own clothes still have a place in society. We need to pass these skills down to younger generations before they are lost forever.

9. Kids love their parents playing with them and being present in their lives. It's easy to get swept up in the rush of day-to-day living but remember what's truly important and make time for it when we move back to normality.

10. Humans will protect and help our most vulnerable in times of crisis. This mentality needs to be carried beyond crisis times.

There will be another virus. With humans living so closely together, it is not a matter of if but when we will get hit by another one.

The decisions we make now are more important than ever before because they will determine our ability to survive the next virus.

