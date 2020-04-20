One person in the Western Bay is among the nine new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, with numbers unchanged in the neighbouring Lakes area.

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board area, which includes Tauranga and Whakatāne hospitals, has 13 active cases as of this morning with one person in a hospital.

Another 33 people have recovered, for a total of 46 recorded cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to a breakdown by Toi Te Ora, the new case is in the Western Bay, which has had all of the region's cases to date bar one in the Eastern Bay.

Advertisement

The cases include a nurse who worked in the adult mental health unit of Tauranga Hospital, which has been closed while staff and patients are isolated and tested.

There are no new cases in the Lakes District Health Board area, which covers Rotorua and Taupō. The area has five active cases and none in hospital.

It has had 16 cases in total, with 11 recovered - 10 in Rotorua and six in Taupō.

The new figures were announced in a press release and on the Ministry of Health website, rather than in the usual 1pm press briefing.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



‌

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield will join Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for the post-Cabinet press conference at 4pm when it will be revealed if and when New Zealand will move to alert level 3.

Today was the second day in a row where new infections nationwide have been in single figures.

The number of local Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began is 1440.

Advertisement

There are 14 people in hospital, down four from yesterday.

Three people are in intensive care units - one each in Middlemore, Dunedin and North Shore hospitals. Two of those people are in a critical condition.

The nine new cases are made up of seven confirmed and two probable cases.

The death toll remains at 12.

There are now 974 people with Covid-19 who have recovered – an increase of 62 from yesterday.

Yesterday, 3081 tests were processed and in total there have been 86,305 processed to date.

‌

- Additional reporting NZ Herald