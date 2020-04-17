With Anzac Day 2020 services cancelled around the country, Tauranga City Council is supporting the RSA's call to #StandAtDawn, to honour the sacrifice of our brave servicemen and servicewomen.

#StandAtDawn, invites the country to stand on Saturday April 25 at 6am, at their letterbox, front door, in their lounge, balconies, or on their driveway (observing physical distancing), the council said in a written statement.

Participants are then able to tune into Radio NZ National (AM & FM frequencies) for the official dawn service broadcast at 6am (or listen live on the internet or using the app).

"On April 25 each year we remember the Anzac spirit – their endurance, courage, ingenuity and good humour," mayor Tenby Powell said in the statement.

Advertisement

"To acknowledge, remember and pay respect to those many thousands of military people who have served or given their lives for our country, we'll be supporting #StandAtDawn and encourage our community to do the same."

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell. Photo / George Novak

Details of the RSA and New Zealand Defence Force initiative and information about the morning service can be found here.

The RSA is also encouraging people to get involved and commemorate at home by:

• Decorating their letterbox or front window with poppies

• Creating a poppy wreath

• Making Anzac biscuits

• Sharing photos or videos, #StandAtDawn and #AnzacDay @RSANational and @NZDefenceForce on Facebook and Instagram.

•More information can be found on the National RSA's Facebook page or www.standatdawn.com

In addition, council will share the speeches of some local year 13 student leaders on what Anzac Day means to them.

These speeches would normally be shared during the Tauranga Anzac Day services. This video will be shared on Tauranga City Council's Facebook page and website on April 25, as well as Powell's Anzac Day address.

We have also shared some local Anzac Day history, courtesy of Tauranga Libraries and the Tauranga Heritage Collection, on council's website, to offer a perspective on past Anzac Day commemorations in Tauranga.

As its annual poppy appeal has been postponed, the RSA is offering New Zealanders the opportunity to download a Facebook profile frame in return for a donation with GiveALittle.