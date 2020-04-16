Essential safety maintenance will start Monday at the State Highway 29A Maungatapu roundabout.

New Zealand Transport Agency said in a statement today contractors could be on site to set up from Sunday April 19, ahead of beginning work Monday to complete a full reseal of the roundabout.

The work was expected to take five days to complete.

Bay of Plenty System Manager Rob Campbell said resealing the Maungatapu roundabout was required now to ensure the road was in a safe condition heading into winter.

"The skid resistance of the roundabout has reached a stage where it must be replaced as soon as possible. If we were to leave this work until after winter, it would pose a safety risk to road users," he said.

Campbell said completing the work during winter conditions would hinder the new seal's ability to stick to the road surface and increase the likelihood of pot holes and other defects.

From Sunday, contractors will be on site between 6am and 6pm.

During the works, stop/go traffic management will be operating, and a 30km/h temporary speed limit will be in place 24/7 until works are complete.

Delays are expected to be minor due to the lower number of vehicles on the road.

This work is weather dependant and will be delayed if conditions are poor.

Campbell asked people to be patient and respectful to road workers and look out for their safety and wellbeing.

"Please remember they are carrying out essential work to keep us all safe.

"Only head out for essential supplies or services, otherwise, please stay safe, and stay home.

"If you are using the roads during this period remember to comply with any temporary speed reductions through roadworks to keep road workers safe. They are doing vital work and we all owe them a debt of gratitude," Campbell said.