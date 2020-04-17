Packing up the caravan or loading the car with camping gear is a staple for many Kiwi families when long weekends roll around.

However, as lockdown grips the nation over two beloved long weekends, some Tauranga residents are choosing to get creative.

Oropi couple Brent and Bernice Woodcock had had their new caravan for only about six months when alert level 4 restrictions were brought in.

So instead of moping about what could have been, the couple instead decided to set up camp in their back garden.

Today Kiwis across the country are urged to go camping in their backyard to celebrate National Staycation Day.

Brent said it was just a bit of a "fun thing" to do and got them out of the house.

"You can't see that pile of washing you need to do."

The pair moved the caravan to different spots on their one-acre property to spice things up too, he said.

"It's like our own little getaway but we can still see the house," he laughed.

Last year, Brent brought an old-style Chevrolet car back from the United States and since he could not get the parts to work on it now, he said he liked to park it in front of the caravan to make it look like it was towing it.

When asked what delicacies the couple could whip up in the camper, Brent said they fired up their little cooker and made steak and salad. A classic Kiwi BBQ number.

He said it was too easy to sneak inside and get additional treats when needed.

"Being so close has its perks."

Brent and Bernice would be pulling out the camper this weekend for National Staycation Day.

Being stuck at home was no excuse to not make the most of what we have, vintage caravan expert Mike Mopar said.

"Set up your tents, caravans and motorhomes, fire up the BBQ, stock up the chilly bin and play a few rounds of backyard cricket."

Caravan and camping enthusiasts were preparing their backyard staycation set-ups as part of National Staycation Day and sharing pictures of themselves camping at home.

"Some people in the South Island had even set up tents in their living rooms!" Mopar laughed. "It definitely falls in the category of 'glamping', and the biggest advantage is the use of five-star toilet facilities."

The National Staycation Day initiative was a fun way to remind Kiwis to stay positive and look for fun ways to pass time during the Covid-19 shutdown.

"We created this initiative to help families amuse the kids during the school holidays and enjoy a change of scenery, even if it's only a few feet from their back door."