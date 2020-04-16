The number of Covid-19 cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board did not rise today.

As of 9am today there were 44 confirmed and probable cases in the Bay of Plenty.

Toi Te Ora confirmed there were now 43 cases in the Western Bay of Plenty and one in the Eastern Bay.

Of those, 29 people had recovered - one more than yesterday.

The Bay of Plenty DHB covers Tauranga and Whakatāne.

‌

Lakes DHB cases dropped from 16 to 15 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health, meaning at least one "probable case" was later found to be negative.

Today that number of cases stays the same.

Toi Te Ora confirmed there were 10 cases in Rotorua and five in Taupō.

Nine people in the Lakes DHB have recovered.

Good news! There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the Lakes District Health Board area. Our total dropped to 15 cases... Posted by Lakes District Health Board on Wednesday, 15 April 2020

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced there were 15 new cases in New Zealand today which were made up of six confirmed cases and nine probable cases.

Twelve people are in hospital, three are in ICU and two are in a critical condition.

Four per cent of cases now classified as "under investigation" and 23 cases since March 24 are in that category.

Five of those cases are due to overseas exposure and 13 are connected to known cases.

Four are now classified as "community-acquired" and one case from yesterday is still under investigation.

This detailed information on the sources of infection will form part of the decision to lift the country out of lockdown, Bloomfield said.

Eighty-eight people who arrived from overseas remain in quarantine.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Three hundred people at a supermarket in Queenstown are being swabbed today for sentinel testing.

There are no new significant clusters, so the total stands at 16.

A post-mortem is under way for the man who died in Invercargill thought to be coronavirus-related, Bloomfield said.

The Invercargill case was connected to the Bluff wedding cluster, he said.