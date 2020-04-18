Giving birth is an emotional rollercoaster under perfect conditions but more than 50 women have had to go through it under Covid-19 lockdown conditions.

Between the first day of lockdown on March 26 and April 14, 54 babies were born in hospitals in the Lakes District Health Board area.

Three were delivered in Taupō Hospital and 51 in Rotorua Hospital.

Emma Crouch, her partner Jay Baker, and his daughter Imogen were one of the families to find joy during a time of uncertainty.

Naia Baker, Crouch's first child, was brought into the world last Friday by emergency C-section, weighing 3.68kg.

"The moment Naia was first held up was very emotional for both of us. Definitely had a good cry."

Jay Baker and Emma Crouch welcomed baby Naia Baker into the world during lockdown. Photo / Andrew Warner

Adding to the normal stress of being a new mum, coronavirus brought a new level of worry that as a pregnant woman, herself and her baby would be at higher risk of infection. But the family was kept up to date on extra precautions.



"The lockdown gave a level of reassurance as I knew we could keep ourselves in our bubble.

"Security at the hospital was tight but the staff running it were kind and sorted us out with a wheelchair and an attendant helped us get to the birthing unit."

Her partner was her support person and stayed with her for the duration of the time in hospital and was blown away by the "fantastic and so supportive" staff.



"It is odd not being able to introduce her [Naia] to our friends and family straight away but we know this isn't permanent and we can show her off when times are a bit safer."

Lakes District Health Board Woman Child and Family service manager Donna Mayes said birth was different in alert level 4. Those entering the hospital are screened on entry and women discharged within a few hours of giving birth if there are no complications.

Jay Baker, Naia Baker, and Emma Crouch are one family with a little more love in the lockdown. Photo / Andrew Warner

Mayes said a special area had been set up in the Rotorua birthing unit to separate women with and without Covid-19 symptoms.

Women in Taupō with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 infection will be transferred to Rotorua, and both maternity units have adequate protective equipment, Mayes said.

"Maternity staff have all been involved in extensive planning, training and education about Covid-19 risks and the procedures necessary to manage that risk."

The tight regulations around birth would remain the same until alert level 1.

Plunket regional operations manager Viv Edwards said a lot of the fears and anxieties of new parents were the same as pre-lockdown, such as feeding, sleeping, developmental milestones and the ambiguous nature of the present time.

"Complexities of life in alert level 4, with siblings in close quarters, juggling homeschooling, fathers working from home, other priorities, etc, have created some additional stress in many homes."

The agency had found that access to essential items such as food has been a challenge for some families and was working closely with community agencies to ensure these basic needs were met.

"A lot of mothers are reporting the silver linings of the level 4 restrictions, enabling them to focus purely on their baby, enhancing bonding and attachment, learning their cues, and not having to 'share' baby around," she said.

"We would not anticipate any impact on a child's development at all during this time. Tamariki need connection to feel safe and loved."

How different is it giving birth in alert level 4?

• Women can only bring support one person. They're encouraged to provide some of the low-level hands-on support care - back rubbing, helping in and out of bed.

• Strict no in-and-out policy. If the support person leaves the hospital for any reason they cannot return.

• The woman and her support person are screened at the front door of the hospital regardless of how advanced the woman is in labour.

• Once admitted to the birthing unit, the woman and her support person need to stay in her room at all times.

• Meals will be provided but packing snacks is recommended.

• During labour, midwives continue to provide the essential monitoring but will otherwise try and stay 2m away from the woman.

• All medical staff attending the birth will wear protective clothing, goggles or visors and masks.

• Women are expected to go home within a few hours after birth unless there is a medical reason to stay longer.

