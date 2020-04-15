The Student Volunteer Army has launched a national volunteer response to support people impacted by Covid-19 restrictions - and now the army is rolling out in Tauranga.

The army has joined forces with some of Aotearoa's iconic brands to support those most in need during the lockdown.

The organisation's services include providing a grocery store delivery system for those aged 65 and over, those working in essential services and the medically vulnerable.

Student Volunteer Army Founder Sam Johnson said he had been astounded with the response to what the organisation was doing.

"From those willing to join the Student Volunteer Army as volunteers, the individuals in the community that require our service, and also the general public who recognise the support we are providing for the most vulnerable, this is humanity at its best."

The willingness to join the Student Volunteer Army has been overwhelming said Johnson, with over 2,000 eligible people registering to volunteer across the country.

Volunteers shop for and deliver groceries to households within their community. Wearing full PPE at all times, volunteers will pick the shopping at a store which opens early, especially for the organisation.

"The volunteer then delivers the shopping, and will leave it at the customer's door – it's a completely contactless process."

To shop via the Student Volunteer Army Grocery Delivery service or to become a volunteer go to the Student Volunteer Army website sva.org.nz.