Supporting what's said to be a sign of solidarity with everyone suffering, political leaders from the Bay of Plenty stand by the decision to cut Government and chief executives' pay, poised and willing to cut theirs.

Today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed all Government ministers and public sector chief executives will take a 20 per cent pay cut.

Ardern said the pay cut, which will last for six months, was about the Government taking leadership and also reflected what was happening in the private sector.

"If there was ever a time to close the gap between different positions, it's now.

Advertisement

"This is where we can take action, which is why we have."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced all Government ministers and public sector chief executives will take a 20 per cent pay cut. Photo / File

Ardern said cutting chief executives' and ministers' pay affected a wide range of individuals, for example, the judiciary.

A lot of people are taking a huge hit and cutting pay was a way to show leadership, she said.

Ardern said the 20 per cent cut was an acknowledgement of the hit everyone was taking.

National party leader Simon Bridges said he had asked to be included in the pay cut.

National leader Simon Bridges supports the 20 per cent pay cut. Photo / File

"It's leadership by example. There will be many much worse affected than me."

National MP Todd McClay said he supported the pay cut and would support having his pay cut.

McClay said MPs were not able to voluntarily take a pay cut and the change would need to be made through legislation in parliament, and it would be something he would do in solidarity with the rest of the country.

Advertisement

Rotorua MP Todd McClay said he supported salary cuts for MPs. Photo / File

"A lot of New Zealanders are doing it hard ... it's important that parliament reflects the challenges that the public will be facing.

"It's not something that should be seen to be political."

Waiariki Labour MP Tamati Coffey said he was "completely prepared" to play his part and supported Ardern's decision.

"In normal times, the Remuneration Authority usually sets the annual increases in pay, however, we are not in normal times.

Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey says he is prepared to make cuts to his salary in solidarity. Photo / File

"Our current MP salaries are publicly available, and I am completely prepared to play my part and support whatever the Prime Minister decides."

Act leader David Seymour has drafted legislation which would cut the salaries of all MPs by 20 per cent for six months.

"The pay cut announced today must apply to all MPs, but it's constitutionally inappropriate for the Prime Minister to cut the pay of those holding the Government accountable," he said in a release today.

Act Party leader David Seymour is calling for legislation to pass for all MPs to receive 20 per cent pay cuts. Photo / File

"I have drafted legislation and I'm in the process of consulting with other political parties.

"New Zealanders are making extraordinary sacrifices right now. It is only fair that all MPs show solidarity and make them too."

Taxpayers' Union executive director Jordan Williams urged mayors, councillors and council chief executives who earn more than $250,000 to stand with the Prime Minister and make the same sacrifice.

"Families across the country have their livelihoods threatened by the economic shutdown, so it's only fair that politicians and public sector leaders share the financial burden."

Williams said pay cuts needed to extend deeper into the public service as many individuals reporting to public sector chief executives would be earning more than $250,000.

"But the sacrifices announced today are a great start, and the Prime Minister should be congratulated for her leadership."