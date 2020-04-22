Tauranga grief counsellors are now offering support via phone and online services instead of in person, and it's been so successful they are considering keeping the new method.

Grief Support Services is usually based in Greerton with four counselling rooms. Occasionally, counsellors may visit a person at their home or community centre but usually, all counselling is done face-to-face.

However, lead counsellor Janet Baird said Covid-19 restrictions have had a "major impact" on this, with the support service now operating during the lockdown via phone and Zoom.

"This is a steep learning curve for our agency. We haven't offered online counselling before. We've occasionally used phones with existing clients but now we are having new clients we have never met (in person)," Baird said.

Tauranga Grief Support Services lead counsellor Janet Baird says they have had to adapt to a new normal with clients amid Covid-19 restrictions. Photo / File

Grief Support Services helps people struggling with bereavement but also with major changes or loss such as sudden illness or financial issues "where your world just turns upside down".

Baird said it was often helpful for people to talk to someone who was not part of that picture and in doing so, it was "hugely important" to create a safe space. Up until now, that safe space had been with face-to-face interaction.

"For some people, they have the support of their family or friends so they are able to work through loss but for others they don't have that or they might feel like they are burdening other family members by speaking about those feelings."

Baird said adjusting to offering counselling via the phone was particularly challenging "because you are so focused on your hearing and rely on listening for the nuances of the person talking".

"On a telephone conversation, when you don't have the visual cues, you have to be mindful of those silences - if the client is needing a moment or whether it's a good space to speak into."

Baird said the lockdown not only presented these interaction challenges with clients but it also thrust team members into Zoom training and adapting administration to ensure policies and procedures were still maintained.



Yet, this new normal was working.

"I guess the fact that clients are saying 'let's do this again' suggests there is some benefit for clients."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Baird said the response was a little surprising, especially as most clients the support service was currently working with opted for counselling via phone instead of Zoom. However, she was glad as shutting their services down, even temporarily during the lockdown, was not an option, she said.

"We had to keep going."

Face-to-face counselling is expected to resume once the lockdown restrictions allow it but the team was now seriously considering keeping the online support as part of their wider counselling services, Baird said.

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board was asked on Monday how its mental health services have been affected by the restrictions but has not yet responded.



Grief, and the signs to look for

While loss affects people in different ways, there are patterns of emotions and responses that occur, such as:

Shock and disbelief – Straight after a loss, like when someone dies, it can be hard to accept what happened. You may not believe what you are hearing and expect the person to turn up at any moment.

Sadness – Complete sadness, emptiness or loneliness are what most people describe when they talk about their experience of grief. You may also cry a lot or feel emotionally unstable, alternately you may not cry at all and feel numb.

Guilt – You may feel terribly guilty about things you did or didn't say or do, or about how you are feeling.

Anger – Even if the loss was nobody's fault, you may feel angry and have a desire to 'blame someone' for what has happened – yourself, God, the doctors, or even the person who died.

Fear – After a significant loss, you may feel anxious, helpless, or insecure. If you have lost a loved one you may worry about how you can manage on your own without them.

Physical symptoms – We often think of grief as an emotional process, but grief often involves physical problems, including fatigue, nausea, weight loss or weight gain, aches and pains, and not being able to sleep or sleeping too much.

It's especially important that you talk to your doctor if you:

- Feel like life isn't worth living

- Wish you had died with your loved one

- Feel sad and disconnected from others for more than a few weeks

- Are having difficulty trusting others since your loss

- Are unable to perform your normal daily activities.

Source - Mental Health Foundation

Where to get help

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

The team at Tauranga Grief Support Services can be reached on 07

578 4480 or at support@griefsupport.org.nz.

Or if you need to talk to someone else:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• Lifeline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202