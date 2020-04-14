Covid-19 assessment centres across the Bay will be changing their operating times starting this Thursday while pop-up centres in rural parts are beginning.

From April 16, the Tauranga Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) located at the Trustpower Baypark Stadium will be moving to new weekday and weekend opening hours.

These are as follows:

• Weekdays 9am-4pm

• Weekend 9am-2pm

Bay of Plenty community-based health services lead Dr Joe Bourne said the move was a response to the numbers presenting at the CBACs, allied to the constant drive to utilise resources as efficiently as possible.

"We're taking an approach where we will increase and decrease the capacity at the CBACs depending on the need in the population at the time," Dr Bourne said.

"I would like to acknowledge how well our community is doing at the moment with both isolation and physical distancing."

Changes to covid-19 testing centres are ebing made across the Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

He said people were following the advice that had been given which was reducing the amount of respiratory infections in the community allowing the District Health Board to reduce the capacity it currently has.

"Should the number of people requiring assessment increase again, we do have the ability to move with that and increase the hours should that be necessary," Dr Bourne said.

While testing centres continue to support the healthcare system by assessing and treating people with, for example, coughs, colds and sore throat, general practice remains open and able to assess all other types of health issues.

The operating hours for the Bay's other static sites at Whakatāne, Kawerau and Ōpōtiki have also been reduced.

However, Eastern Bay pop-up Covid-19 assessment centre sites are continuing throughout the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

‌

Destinations for the one-day clinics during April include Murupara, Waimana, Rūātoki, Waikaremoana and Ruatāhuna with more locations being assessed and planned where possible.

The clinics ensure anyone with COVID-19 symptoms can access services without travel barriers.

The mobile pop-ups provide a kaupapa Māori mobile service to ensure small and rural communities have accessible Covid-19 assessment and incorporate wrap-around services.

The drive-throughs have been set up by Te Puna Ora o Mataatua (TPOOM) and Eastern Bay PHA (EBPHA) with support from Bay of Plenty District Health Board, in collaboration with local iwi in each area.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

For the coming week the operating times are as follows:

Whakatāne (at Whakatāne War Memorial Hall)

• Thursday 16 April Closed

• Friday 17 April 9am-12.30pm

• Saturday 18 April 10am-4pm

• Sunday 19 April Closed

• Monday 20 April 9am-12.30pm

Ōpōtiki (at Ōpōtiki Senior Citizens Hall)

• Thursday 16 April 10am-2pm

Kawerau (at the Ron Hardie Recreation Centre Car Park)

• Thursday 16 April 10am-2pm

• Tauranga (at Trustpower Baypark Stadium)

• Thursday 16 April 9am-4pm

• Friday 17 April 9am-4pm

• Saturday 18 April 9am-2pm

• Sunday 19 April 9am-2pm

Monday 20 April 9am-4pm

The dates and times for Eastern Bay in April are as follows:

Murupara (in partnership with Te Ika Whenua Hauora)

• Wed 15 April - Koromiko Street 10am-2pm

Tūhoe (in partnership with Ngai Tūhoe)

• Te Waimana: Fri 17 April - Rugby Grounds 10am-2pm

• Rūātoki: Wed 22 April - Ohutu Marae 10am-2pm

• Waikaremoana: Fri 24 April - Waikaremoana Clubrooms 10am-2pm

• Ruatāhuna: Wed 29 April - Te Tii Hub, Ruatāhuna 10am-2pm

What you need to know

All patients with the following symptoms are eligible to be seen at the drive-thru facility:

• Cough

• Shortness of Breath

• Sore Throat

• Runny Nose

All symptoms can be with or without fever.

If you have your NHI number, please bring this with you. If you are unsure if you meet the eligibility, please call your General Practice or Healthline for advice.

All patients are required to arrive at the drive-thru assessment centre in a vehicle, only with people within your bubble.

Those who don't have access to a vehicle, contact the Te Puna Ora Covid-19 support line on 0800 MATAATUA (628 228) and press 9 for their dedicated line.