The Bay of Plenty's recent run of warm weather looks set to take a back seat to rain and cooler conditions this week.

In Rotorua, 16.2 mm of ran dropped overnight with more expected from 6pm.

In Whakatāne, the total rainfall recorded today was 16mm, falling from about 4am.

In Tauranga, 7.2mm of rain has been recorded overnight, with a total rainfall of 7.5mm expected today.

According to the metservice, wet weather will continue throughout the Bay of Plenty for the rest of the week.

Tomorrow, Thursday and Friday will see showers in Tauranga, Rotorua and Whakatāne with Wednesday and Sunday the only days forecast without rain.

Whakatāne recorded 16mm of rain overnight on Monday. Photo / Sam Olley

Saturday is expected to be the wettest days of the week in the region, with morning rain that will clear by the afternoon.

Meanwhile, cooler temperatures are also on the way.

According to Metservice, Rotorua can expect temperatures to drop to 7 degrees this week, with maximum temperatures of 18 degrees for the rest of the week.

Whakatāne's minimum and maximum temperatures will fluctuate between 7 degrees and 21 degrees for the rest of the week and in Tauranga, temperatures are forecast to drop between 10 degrees and 21 degrees.