The number of Covid-19 cases in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes District Health Boards did not rise today.

Yesterday there were four new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty DHB, which covers Tauranga and Whakatāne.

That brought the Bay of Plenty total to 42.

Yesterday there was also one new case in the Lakes DHB, which covers Rotorua and Taupō.

That brought the Lakes today to 14.

No one is in hospital at either DHB.

There have been five deaths related to Covid-19 in New Zealand.

A man in his 80s passed away at Wellington Public Hospital on Friday and had a link to an established cluster which won't be identified.

He first became unwell on March 26 and was admitted on March 28.

The second was a man in his 70s who died in Burwood Hospital after being among the group transferred from the Rosewood Rest Home.

He was tested on April 9.

New Zealand's second confirmed death from Covid-19 was confirmed on Friday after a 90-year-old woman with underlying health conditions passed away in Burwood Hospital.

She was one 20 residents hospitalised from the Rosewood Rest Home after someone tested positive at the facility.

The other death was West Coast woman Anne Guenole, 73, who passed away in hospital on March 29, two days after testing positive for Covid-19.

Nationally the total number of confirmed and probably Covid-19 cases is 1330.

There were 14 new confirmed cases today and four new probable cases.

There are 14 people in hospital nationally and in total, 471 people have recovered.

In the Lakes DHB, 19 swab tests were done on Saturday, 11 in Rotorua and the other eight in Taupō.

A total of 865 have been carried out in the Lakes DHB so far.

Yesterday two Covid-19 patients were seen in Rotorua but neither are in hospital.

The Bay of Plenty DHB's assessment centres remain open over Easter weekend.

The centre at Baypark Stadium at Mount Maunganui is open from 9am to 6pm and the Whakatāne Memorial Hall centre is open from 9am to 4pm.

