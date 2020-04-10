There are four new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty as the country mourns the death of two more people.

There is one new case in Lakes District Health Board area, which covers Rotorua and Taupō, the total number of confirmed cases in the district is 14.

The number of cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area, which covers Tauranga and Whakatane, increased by three and the total now stands at 42.

Yesterday, the number in the DHB area had dropped by one.

No one is in hospital at either DHB.

There have been two more deaths related to Covid-19 in New Zealand.

This brings the total death toll to four, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said.

Both of the latest two people to die of Covid-19 were elderly - a man in his 80s passed away at Wellington Public Hospital yesterday and had a link to an established cluster which won't be identified.

He first became unwell on March 26 and was admitted on March 28

The second was a man in his 70s who died in Burwood Hospital after being among the group transferred from the Rosewood Rest Home.

He was tested on April 9.

McElnay couldn't rule out other underlying conditions.

New Zealand's second confirmed death from Covid 19 was confirmed yesterday after a 90-year-old woman with underlying health conditions passed away in Burwood Hospital.

She was one 20 residents hospitalised from the Rosewood Rest Home after someone tested positive at the facility.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay reported 29 new cases today and said 422 people with Covid-19 have recovered. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

The other death was West Coast woman Anne Guenole, 73, who passed away in hospital on March 29, two days after testing positive for Covid-19.

Nationally the total number of Covid-19 cases is 1312, with 29 new cases, of which 20 people are new confirmed and another 9 new probable cases.

There are 15 people in hospital, including five patients in ICU, one of whom is in a critical condition.

There are now 13 clusters of more than 10 people.

In total, 422 people have recovered.

There were 3061 tests yesterday across the country, 14 of which were in the Lakes District Health Board area.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

There have been 846 swab tests so far in the Lakes DHB.

