A Welcome Bay bunny is taking to his unicycle to spread Easter joy to those in his neighborhood and get his daily dose of exercise.

The bunny, known by some as Rowan Dawson, prefers riding to the stereotypical hop and will take to the streets within his neighborhood bubble by unicycle.

The bunny will begin the roundabout track in Welcome Bay and head down Ohauiti Rd, turn onto Rowesdale Drive, Poike Rd and back onto Ohauiti Rd towards Hairini.

He will ride around a few streets in Hairini and back towards Welcome Bay where he lives from 2pm.

The bunny route today in Welcome Bay. Photo / Supplied

This bunny will not be handing out eggs to make sure nothing will be passed to and from different bubbles.

But said - "I'll be calling happy easter at the top of my lungs".

To keep himself and everyone else safe, he has asked that people do not drive to find him and instead look out for him from their yards.

If you happen to spot him on your daily walk, be sure not to stop moving or approach him.

When he's not spreading Easter joy, he is a fulltime circus performer at Circus in a Flash in Tauranga and has been riding a unicycle for 15 years.

"The best part of my job is making people happy," he said.

This would be the second time he went out on the unicycle this week, the first time being on Thursday which he said adults enjoyed just as much as the children.

Depending on how much energy he has tomorrow, the bunny may make another appearance on the other side of Welcome Bay.

What to do if you see the bunny

• Get your cameras out and send through any photos.

• Smile and wave, but don't pop your bubble.

• Do not get in your car and try and find him or drive close to him.

Route

The bunny may be faster or slower so the times are an estimate.

2pm:

Waitaha Rd

Welcome Bay Rd

2.15pm:

Ohauiti Rd

2.30pm:

Rowesdale Rd

Hollister Lane

Poike Rd

2.45pm:

Harrisfield Drive

Ohauiti Rd

Hairini St

3pm:

Haukore St

Welcome Bay Rd

3.15pm:

James Cook Drive

Resolution Rd