Essential road works on state highways will continue across the Western Bay of Plenty this coming week, says NZ Transport Agency.

The Agency's Bay of Plenty transport systems manager Rob Campbell said maintaining our state highways was vital at this time to help ensure the safe movement of essential goods such as medical supplies to hospitals and food to supermarkets during New Zealand's COVID-19 response.

Works to complete road reconstruction on a section of State Highway 2 near Paengaroa will continue this week and are expected to be completed this month.

The work will take place on the north side of the road between the Wilson Road South and Wilson Road North intersections between 7 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday, April 17.

Campbell said this work will allow contractors to complete work on an active worksite and seal the road ahead of winter to ensure the road remains safe for all road users.

Work was completed on the south side of the road prior to the Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown, he said.

Work to complete road reconstruction on SH2 at Forta Leza, south of Katikati, will also take place next week between 9 am and 5 pm - take extreme care.

These works were underway prior to the Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown and must be completed to ensure the road remains safe for all road users.

Work to perform maintenance on the concrete barriers on SH2 at Takitimu Drive will begin on Tuesday, and take place between 9am and 5pm and will consist of lane changes with a temporary speed limit of 50km/h.

These barriers are important safety devices for the highway and this work ensures they are functioning correctly to help avoid flooding of the road, Campbell said.

Work to renew rumble strips at State Highway 29 east of Hanga Road, and SH2 between the Wairoa Bridge and Aongatete will continue through Easter weekend and into next week.

They must be laid during dry, warm weather, as cold, wet weather affects adhesion and drying times, NZTA said.

Works will predominantly take place overnight, but some daytime works on SH29 will take place between 9am and 5pm.

Work to renew raised lane markings (cats eyes) on SH 36 from Pyes Pa to the Mangorewa Gorge, SH29 from Tauriko to the Kaimais, and the Tauranga Eastern Link, westbound between the Paengaroa roundabout and Bell Rd will also continue overnight.

Rumble strips and raised lane markings are long-term safety devices and must be laid during dry, warm weather, as cold, wet weather affects adhesion and drying times.

Across the Western Bay of Plenty critical routine maintenance, such as road surfacing repairs, drainage and vegetation works will also continue.

Campbell encouraged people who do need to travel to take care on the roads to keep themselves, other road users and road workers, safe.

"Please stay safe, stay home and save lives. If you must drive to access or provide essential services or supplies, take care, watch out for walkers and cyclists, drive to the conditions and obey the speed limits," he said.

"If you see contractors out on the roads during the lockdown period please remember they are carrying out essential work to keep us all safe. Be patient and respectful, and look out for their safety and wellbeing.

"These people are stepping outside their bubbles to do vital work to keep us all safe and we all owe them our thanks."