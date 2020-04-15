Every school is different, as are the teachers and pupils within them. Therefore, there is no one-size-fits-all solution to remote learning during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The differing needs and capabilities of school pupils and their families mean education providers have to be flexible and adapt quickly to ensure each has the opportunity to continue learning while protecting their wellbeing.

Tauranga Special School assistant principal and NZEI Tauranga representative Andrea Andresen said as well as connectivity and internet issues, such as families having limited data, it was important to cater to those with differing needs.

"We're in a special school so a lot of the educational resources coming out aren't as appropriate for our students. We're actually looking at things like texting challenges for our families, for example; 'Today's letter is L, how many things can you find in the house that start with that?'. Another concept is over and under, 'how many things in the house can you go over or under?'.

"We also encourage them to help with household chores and learn through that. They can help cook dinner and learn about the quantities and time of cooking. Everything we do in everyday life is an opportunity for learning. For a lot of families, particularly primary school-aged children, if they are able to make time to those things like play board games or card games, all those sorts of things can help engage children's brains in a fun way and build good memories."

Tauranga Special School assistant principal and NZEI Tauranga representative Andrea Andresen says teachers are showing adaptability in how they offer remote learning. Photo / File

Andresen said it was important to find a balance between providing opportunities to learn and ensuring the wellbeing of the children during lockdown.

"Wellbeing is important, if all you can do is hold the ship together then that's what you do. You look for the things that are fun, entertaining and engaging rather than complete the work that has come home from school - wellbeing is far more important than two or however more weeks we end up with not attending and doing a school programme."

She said the lockdown period meant teachers had to be able to improvise and adapt to many different challenges but so far, in her experience, they had risen to the challenge.

"It's been amazing. We have an internal document where the teachers post their different ideas and it's been really cool to see the creativity relating to the diversity of the different students. I think that's what teachers are very used to doing, trying to find things that engage our students at different levels and in different ways."

Education Minister Chris Hipkins has outlined the different ways in which the Ministry of Education plans to provide learning opportunities for all during lockdown. Photo / File

The Ministry of Education is rolling out a four-channel package including one fronted by Suzy Cato on TVNZ2+1 and one on Māori TV's Te Reo channel.

Before Term 2 began, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the Ministry of Education was planning for every scenario.

"That means, in education, developing robust distance learning infrastructure and a more resilient system so that learners can receive education in any scenario.

"We are taking action to support new connections and resources for students at all schools," Hipkins said.

"We've fast-tracked immediate emergency funding of $87.7 million to fund these measures and to provide ongoing nationwide access to online teaching and learning for all scenarios. Further additional funding might be required.

"We know that tens of thousands of households either lack an internet connection or an education device at home. We're working with telecommunications companies and internet service providers to connect as many of these households as we can as quickly as possible."

