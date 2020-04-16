"Clear space, clear mind."

That is the mantra Sort My House director Angela McLachlan lives by every day.

SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.
SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES

As a professional organiser, McLachlan's skill for sorting items and decluttering homes is in increasing demand. Within

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Top tips to declutter your wardrobe:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.