No staycation weekend is complete without overindulging in some treats and making the most of the sun. While the Covid-19 lockdown prevents trips to the bach, journalist Leah Tebbutt has found some ideas to make the weekend at home fun regardless.



• Homemade Articulate

Board games, homemade or not, are a great way to bring laughter into the home. Photo / File

The homemade articulate game is a no-nonsense, no flairs game to keep everyone entertained, involved and even help kill some time.

Three places, three people, three things from each person involved are written down and placed into whatever hat, pot or bag you've got lying around.

Split into teams of two people or more and work through the scraps of paper through the minute timed rounds.

Everyone has a turn explaining the words to their teammates by doing so without speaking words written. Go back and forth between the teams until there are no bits of paper left. Count them up and begin the next round.

This time, use only one word and finally, for the last round, act them out.

Paying attention and remembering the words are key. See who is the best actor, who has the best memory and which team is the most dynamic.

• Easter Treats

Sophie Gray of the Destitute Gourmet, with home cooked hot cross buns in 2014. Photo / File

Easter may have been last weekend but the rules don't apply in lockdown. Why not whip up another batch of hot cross buns or indulge in more chocolate treats?

The smell will waft out from your home and make tummies rumble for a mile. However, the best part about making them yourself is the ability to make them how you please. Not a fan of fruit? No problem, why not make some chocolate ones instead.

• Puzzle Nights

Puzzles can be time-consuming for the whole family and a great exercise for the brain. Photo / File

If you don't have a myriad of board games stored in your cupboard or attic, never fear.

There are extra puzzles pages in this paper's edition to keep your bubble entertained all weekend - all you need is a pen.

But if you are up for a bit of competition, why not photocopy the sudokus, then race to the finish line to find the champion.

• Backyard Bach

Listening to some Kiwi music, such as The Black Seeds, will help bring the memory of Summer alive. Photo / File

If you were wanting to escape away to the bach for the long weekend, lockdown has ensured you cannot.

However, there is nothing stopping you from pretending you're there and having a bit of a staycation. So whip out the camping chairs, even use the chilly bin as a seat if you're short of one. Today is National Staycation Day so there's no better time.

Create a playlist of Kiwi musicians to match.



Chuck on some Dave Dobbyn, Six60, local group L.A.B, Benee, The Black Seeds, Fat Freddy's Drop. What about some Exponents - Why does love do this to me? - or even Ten Guitars if you feel like it, to really complete your backyard bach weekend.

• A trip to the flicks

A scene from the homegrown film Bellbird. Photo / File

Lockdown may mean no more trips to the cinema, where the popcorn is good and a choc top complements it well.



With the sun setting earlier these days it provides cosier nights to wrap up warm - but why not bring the cinema to you?

Get some popcorn, lollies, icecream, a drink of your choosing and fall in front of the television and pick one of the many movies found on any streaming site or the free to air channels.

Bellbird - a 2019 New Zealand film is one to add to the list - a rural community rallies around a recently widowed farmer to help him cope with his grief, while the farmer's son struggles to find his own way.

NZ On Screen is the place to find the homegrown numbers. And while council libraries might be closed, their free streaming portals are open 24/7 for library members.

