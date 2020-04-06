There is one new case of Covid 19 in the Bay of Plenty, new Ministry of Health data has revealed.

One person also remains in Tauranga Hospital as New Zealand records reach a total 1106 cases.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield revealed there were 67 new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand since yesterday - 39 confirmed cases and 28 probable cases.

There were 13 people in hospital, including three in ICUs; one in Wellington and two in Auckland, with one in a critical condition.

Two people have been discharged from hospital since yesterday.

The number of cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area, which covers Tauranga and Whakatane, rose to 32 today, from 31 yesterday.

There were no new cases in the Lakes District Health Board area, which covers Rotorua and Taupō, and the total for the DHB remains at 12.

There is one person in Tauranga Hospital and none in the Lakes DHB area.

Lakes DHB reported that there were 29 swab tests carried out yesterday; 18 at the Rotorua test site and 11 in Taupō.

On Saturday, a total of 22 swab tests were carried out, with 17 at the Rotorua test site and 5 in Taupō.

There have been 551 in all since testing began.

The Tauranga Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC), which was relocated to Baypark from the Tauranga Racecourse on Friday, has the capacity to test 500 people a day.

Bay of Plenty Community Based Health Services lead Dr Joe Bourne said over the nine days between March 24 and April 1, 1176 people were assessed at the Tauranga CBAC, an average of 130 per day.

There are 12 significant clusters, the highest being the Marist cluster in Auckland with 72 cases, the wedding in Bluff with 62 and the Matamata cluster which is 58.

Regarding the Ruby Princess cruise ship, Bloomfield said contact tracing had shown there were two groups of people associated with the cluster of 16.

Two people were passengers on the ship while four people were van drivers, tour guides or translators and one of those people then infected people at a rest home in Hawke's Bay.

Nationwide, the seven-day rolling average of daily tests is 2846, and just under 40,000 tests have been completed in total.

A total and 3709 tests carried out yesterday which Bloomfield said was "one of the highest number of tests for a single day".

When asked when New Zealand's lockdown alert level could move back to level 3, Bloomfield said they would advise the Government when a number of data points showed it was "quite comfortably" levelling off - but they would like to see the daily number of cases dropping.

"Clearly the levelling off is a good sign. We've clearly avoided that exponential growth."

New Zealand could be encouraged by the levelling off, he said.

Bloomfield said 43 per cent had clear international travel links, 38 per cent were contacts of known cases, and two per cent were the result of community transmission.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

The increase in community transmission showed what they were expecting, Bloomfield said, and was an increase from 10 to 20 of the confirmed cases.

In terms of ethnicity of the cases, 73.5 per cent are European, 8.4 per cent Asian, 7.8 per cent Maori and 3.4 per cent Pacific, he said.

The district health board regions with the most cases were Southern, Waikato, Auckland and Waitemata.

Bloomfield said it would be another week before the nationwide lockdown would have an observable effect on the national numbers.