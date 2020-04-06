Has New Zealand's Covid-19 lockdown meant common sense has gone out the window?

People have been instructed to stay home to save lives. Such measures are unprecedented and extreme, but needed. Fortunately, we've been given the freedom to walk, run or bike within our neighbourhoods to help bat away cabin fever and get some vital exercise. And many, especially families with children to entertain, are doing exactly this.

It's heartening to see so many families and couples spending quality time together in their respective bubbles, getting some fresh air and sunshine. I see plenty of examples at my local park and on my local streets.

But what has left me dismayed is the number of people, children especially, I've seen riding bikes with no helmets.

I'm not talking about the young children trundling along within arm's reach of mum and dad. I'm talking about children travelling at significant speed next to (usually busy) roads, unable to control their bikes.

I experienced two separate examples of this as I biked up a hill on the way home at the weekend.

In one case, a pre-schooler without a helmet was hurtling so fast towards me I jumped off the shared path to prevent a crash. Down they weaved and turned, unable to control their bike and wearing a face of utter distress.

A few seconds later a woman, also without a helmet, biked by smiling, referring to her little "speedster".

Advertisement

I doubt very much the woman would still be smiling if the child had crashed.

A moment later another child, not much older, from another family came speeding down with little control of his bike, without a helmet.

Don't get me wrong, I love speed - especially when I see others enjoying it also. But I find it ironic that with so many people adhering to the lockdown rules to help save lives, many are neglecting a precaution as simple as wearing a cycling helmet that could save their life or their children's.

The two children were just some of many I observed in the past week biking without a helmet next to roads or nearly crashing. While there are plenty of adults doing this, that's their decision. In my view, it's a silly one but theirs all the same.

However, children as young as those I encountered don't have the luxury of making stupid decisions.

Helmets might not look cool or fashionable but they save lives.

If Covid-19 has taught us anything, it's that life is short.

We only have one body, protect it.