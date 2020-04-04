New Zealand Daylight Saving will end this Sunday, when 3am becomes 2am.

People may find it convenient to put their clocks back by one hour before going to bed tonight.

As well as changing clocks, the end of Daylight Saving is a good opportunity to check household emergency plans, survival items and home smoke alarms.

Daylight Saving runs from the last Sunday in September to the first Sunday in April. This year Daylight Saving will begin again on September 27.

• Full background on Daylight Saving in New Zealand can be found on the New Zealand Government website.