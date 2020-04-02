The Port of Tauranga has completed the largest-ever cargo exchange to ensure vital supplies are delivered to those who need them.

The Sally Maersk container ship exchanged 9367 20-foot equivalent units over two days before departing for Taiwan yesterday afternoon.

Port of Tauranga chief executive Mark Cairns said the exchange "completely blitzed" the previous record exchange.

"Everyone has pulled together to ensure that essential cargo can be delivered and the supply chain keeps moving to make room for high priority supplies during the lockdown."

Four ship-to-shore cranes were used with operators achieving a ship rate of 97.49 moves per hour.

He said the need to maintain physical distances meant things could take a little

longer, but the great achievement demonstrated port workers' patience, cooperation and commitment.