New Zealand Transport Agency contractors will remove an unstable tree alongside State Highway 33, south of Paengaroa.

Bay of Plenty systems manager Rob Campbell said the tree was at "high risk" of falling onto the road during bad weather.

"We want to take the opportunity to remove the tree while the weather is fine.

"These essential works help ensure the road remains safe for all road users."

He said maintaining the country's state highway system was considered vital at this time in order to ensure critical functions to limit the spread of Covid-19 can continue.

The works will take place between 8am and 3pm today.

There would be one lane open in each direction for essential road users most of the time, with a short period of traffic management while the tree was being felled.

"If you are using the roads during this period remember to comply with any temporary speed reductions through roadworks to keep workers safe. They are doing vital work and we all owe them a debt of gratitude," Campbell said.

He said given the current operating environment, some road works may change at short notice, and people were encouraged to visit the Transport Agency's Journey Planner website for real-time information.