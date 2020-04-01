

Tauranga's Matapihi community is the latest to ban public access in an effort to help protect vulnerable residents.

Signs saying "Matapihi residents only" were erected at both ends of the peninsula this week. The message is enforced by kaitiaki (guardian) Hayden Henry who has been patrolling the cordon.

"We've got to look after our people in Matapihi, our seniors," Henry said.

Matapihi resident and kaitiaki Hayden Henry says he's doing what he can to protect the vulnerable in his community but not everyone is listening. Photo / George Novak

Henry said he was trying to educate and inform people, reminding them they need to stay at home rather than risk potentially spreading Covid-19 into Matapihi.

Much of Matapihi's population is Māori and senior. Henry said it was part of make-up that made Matapihi so unique. Geographically, the community sits between Papāmoā, Mount Maunganui and the Tauranga CBD. It also hosts a popular cycleway.

"We are the meat in the sandwich. We happen to be a main thoroughfare."

Henry said it was frustrating to see so many people who should be "staying in their own bubble" travelling through Matapihi and putting vulnerable residents at risk.

Some people Henry had attempted to stop were understanding and turned around but others were "rude and arrogant", ignoring his requests to stay away, he said.

"We are only enforcing what's been put in place by the Government in terms of the lockdown. Stay in your own bubble. We know our family in Matapihi. It's a peninsula but it's a very small peninsula. We are looking after all of us on this little peninsula," Henry said.

"I understand boredom but people could possibly infect our families. Our peninsula, if anything happens, we will be totally locked down."

The "residents only" message is repeated at Matapihi's southern end where a popular footpath and cycleway meet with the Matapihi railway bridge. A car with a sign attached has been parked across the path and Tauranga City Council announced the bridge was closed to pedestrians due to its 1.5m width.

The Government advises people to stay at least 2m away from others as part of social distancing during the alert level 4 phase of the Covid-19 response.

The council said in a statement that a 'one on, one off' system was considered, but due to its length and the curvature of the bridge, this was impractical as people were unable to see who was crossing from the other side.

The Matapihi blockade comes as other communities in the Western Bay of Plenty also take measures into their own hands. At Maketū, large signs forbidding non-residents from entering were erected near the township's entrance, where local residents quietly monitored things.



On Matakana Island, other kaitiaki guarded the island's main accessway at the wharf.

Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber previously told the Bay of Plenty Times that "these were difficult times" and some people react in what they think is the best way.

If people had concerns others were not taking the stay home message seriously, Webber recommended people use the 105 website set up by police to record reports of lockdown breaches.

A New Zealand Police spokeswoman said they were aware some communities "have expressed concerns about the welfare of their residents, and have taken steps to express their concerns, including signage or road obstructions to prevent travel into or through their area".

Police have been talking to those involved to provide education and advice to ensure the safety of everyone as their focus remains on maintaining public safety, security and public order.

"Our officers will still have discretion in how they deal with matters and how they are enforced and all situations will be assessed on a case by case basis."

Matapihi residents make the message clear for would-be visitors. Photo / George Novak

The spokeswoman said people could help by continuing to self-isolate in their own homes and exercising within their own neighbourhood.

"Travel should be restricted to that which is essential and only necessary to obtain food or other medical assistance," she said.

"Stay calm, be compassionate and kind to one another, and have confidence that police and our partners are here to support all communities. Right now we are encouraging everyone to stay home and stay safe – so we can save lives."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website