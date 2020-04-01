We all agree (well most of us) in the lockdown.

But with the colder weather coming, how do people get firewood?

We have a pellet fire. No pellets at the moment and we usually buy mid-April.

I have a great-niece at 18 months old. What about winter clothes? A year ago, she was 6 months old. Those clothes will not fit, any mother knows clothes for children have to be bought each season.

I need toner for my printer, a winter duvet inner, plus a few other items which I cannot buy at the supermarket and want.

I would say not essential but necessary to make life comfortable coming up to the colder weather.

Wendy Galloway

Omokoroa



Essential workers deserve more

We keep hearing on the news about how well the essential workers are doing (doctors, nurses, police, supermarket workers and truck drivers).

All these people are putting themselves in danger. Why are they not paid extra for the work they are doing?

Except for doctors, most are not paid much more than minimum wage.

Colin Monto

Tauranga

