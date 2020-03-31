Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell is warning residents to keep an extra eye out on the roads if they leave their home during the Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown period.

"Complete idiots" had been seen speeding, running red lights, and driving on the wrong side of the road, he told residents in a video through his Facebook page today.

"It's great to see so many people out exercising - however, we've seen examples of very dangerous driving," Powell said.

"Don't let light traffic lull you into a false sense of security."

This meant remembering to stick to footpaths or cycle lanes, and if you were on a bike, wearing a helmet as well, Powell said.

"We will continue to monitor reckless driving from the CCTV cameras and the Tauranga Transport Operations Centre, and police will be enforcing it."

He also reminded residents about the closure of the Mauao base track, after people had been seen breaching the lockdown.

Consultation with the Mauao Trust Board had shown the "best option" to protect the community was to close the track, Powell said, after it had been found there was no way to enforce the 2m distancing rule on some parts of the track.

"Although we've seen a drop in the number of people walking our tracks, our CCTV footage has shown several people ignoring the signs," he said.

"Any breaches of this will be reported to the police. This is about breaking the chain ... it's important we stick to the 2m physical distance rule."

Powell recognised that in some places it may be harder to do that than others, but urged residents to "be aware" of each other.

He told residents to visit the Tauranga City Council website if they required more information on the council's Covid-19 instructions.

"Please be kind, be safe - and stay in your bubble," he finished the message.