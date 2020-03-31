In among the recent stories leading to the fearsome experience of lockdown, there was one about a sharp interaction between two of our decision-makers: one a councillor, the other the mayor.

The catalyst to that verbal explosion was an invitation by Councillor Andrew Hollis to Mayor Tenby Powell to talk about some difficult issues over a cup of coffee.

I have no doubt the mayor's explosive reaction disrupted the proceedings of the council and his subsequent called-for apology was in order.

I commend the prompt way in which the council dealt with his lapse.

I also commend Councillor Tina Salisbury for drawing attention to provocative comments posted on social media by Councillor Hollis.

The part that concerns me deeply is another reported comment that this exchange may have destroyed the new council's ability to act productively in the best interests of the city. At this extraordinary time of critical decision-making, it is imperative that personal hurts and grievances among decision-makers are truly laid aside.

Did these two men ever get to talk and listen to each other over a cup of coffee (virtual of course)?

Mary Rose

Tauranga



Mangrove expansion leads to flourishing birdlife

I am pleased that the expansion of mangroves in the Waikareao estuary has led to a more flourishing birdlife (A Graeme, March 24) and I am sure that all residents in this area will support A Graeme in her efforts to encourage mangroves in this estuary.

However, I would like to point out that the situation with regard to the Welcome Bay estuary has been quite the reverse.

As the mangroves expanded here from the late 1970s, the birdlife declined steeply. However, the efforts of residents from the early 1980s onwards to keep the mangroves in check and the more recent decision to reduce the area of mature mangroves have resulted in a significant and important increase in birdlife, an increase that has been verified and measured by Dr Meg Butler in her two (so far) major bird surveys, which are available to anyone who is interested in the fauna of the Welcome Bay estuary.

I would be very interested to read any similar surveys that A Graeme or her associates have carried out in the Waikareao estuary.

R Rimmer

Welcome Bay

