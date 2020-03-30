Firefighters spent close to four hours battling a large bark fire north of Tauranga overnight.

Crews were alerted to a pile of bark on fire about 9.05pm on Plummers Point Rd, Whakamarama, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

He said people could see the smoke from "a very long way away" and on arrival, the fire was 20m by 30m in size.

The fire was not close to any buildings and no people were at any risk, he said.

Eight crews worked at the scene until about 1am when the fire was contained.

A few crews stayed overnight to ensure all the hot spots were out, he said.

The fire was not being treated as suspicious and it did not appear that a fire investigator would be going to the site, he said.