With the nationwide alert level 4 lockdown well under way, Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber shares key messages and reflections from a council perspective, and tips for surviving the lockdown.

Just over a month ago, Covid-19 was a term we were just coming to grips with and last week the Prime Minister took the unprecedented step to invoke lockdown provisions. The severity of the situation is quickly sinking in.

As we all try to adjust to the far-reaching effects of the lockdown, I encourage everyone to remain calm, considered and caring.

It won't be easy, people and businesses will be affected, but let's take heart in the fact that as a community and a nation we are all in this together.

While we all take refuge in our own bubble it's time to give thanks to the essential workers who are out in our communities going above and beyond to help keep us remain fed and cared for, the caring people at our medical facilities, and the volunteers looking out for the vulnerable.

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council too has a dedicated team keeping the lifeline utilities and essential services - like safe drinking water, and wastewater treatment plants - operational, and ensuring our roads remain open.

The council also has to continue to make decisions if required and last week we established an Emergency Council Committee for that reason. This committee will allow us to quickly adapt to the rapidly changing situation and provide fast responses for our community.

For more information on what the council is doing during alert 4 please visit westernbay.govt.nz/community/covid-19, listen to the Government's daily briefings on TV but first and foremost respect the request for social distancing.

Reach out to family and friends, check in on your colleagues and neighbours. We are lucky to be living in a time where we have smart technology to communicate – make the most of it.

So, stay in your bubble, follow the Government's instructions. We are navigating unchartered waters and it's going to take all of us standing shoulder to shoulder to get through this.

Finally, I am confident our reliable Kiwi spirit will see us come out of this pandemic stronger than ever before. Kia kaha, keep safe, be kind to others and trust those in control, they are doing their best in extremely trying circumstances.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website