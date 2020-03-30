An urgent call is being put out for Tauranga educators to help care for the children of essential workers during the lockdown period.

Edubase, which runs Homegrown Kids and Kids at Home, is one of three nationwide providers contracted to arrange care for children whose parents work in essential roles such as medicine, emergency services and supermarkets.

Edubase staff member Dave Best said it was a different arrangement to normal home-based care.

"For safety reasons, instead of small groups of up to four children, our educators will only be looking after children from one family, as well as any children of their own," he said.

This has resulted in more people needed to provide that care.

Best said anyone who normally works in a childcare centre is eligible to work as a home-based carer during the emergency period.

"We've already had great support from people in the community, including other providers and teachers," Best said.

"It's really great to see everyone pulling together to support essential workers and their families, and we just want to help as many more of them as we can."

The emergency home-based childcare is government-funded and parents are not charged any fees.

It is open only to parents in essential work who don't have other options for childcare for children up to 14 years old.

"This is a way to help those families who are on the frontline looking after the rest of us.

"If you are registered and able to provide a friendly home environment, we'd love to hear from you today."

Best said educators will be paid weekly and supported by Edubase with regular contact from a supportive member of their team.

