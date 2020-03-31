What would you say if I told you one of the most powerful pieces of equipment for a gym and its members was a computer or phone screen?

Well, in light of the nationwide lockdown, it is.

When the country went to alert level 4, gym memberships were put on hold and clubs closed their doors as gyms were deemed non-essential services.

But gyms around the region are finding new ways to keep connected.

ExerciseNZ chief executive Richard Beddie said it was crucial communities supported local gyms, whether they were members or not.

Beddie said 500,000 people in New Zealand had memberships and local support, even at a reduced rate, could save gyms when the pandemic was over.

He said people needed to do what worked for them and talk to owners and coaches about what was possible while still supporting them in some way.

"The most important thing is to stay active," he said, for both mental and physical wellbeing.

He said a digital world opened up opportunities for those at home to become more active within their bubble.

Owners have now become reliant on the digital sphere to keep their gym family strong both physically and mentally.

Rotovegas Boxing Gym coach Colin McCorkindale was one of five taking turns to design a workout and demonstrate it to members at home.

Rotovegas Boxing Gym coach Colin McCorkindale creates, demonstrates and shares workouts on social media to engage members. Photo / Stephen Parker

Members can do the workouts and post scores online.

And he took it one step further by volunteering, initially as a joke, to live in the gym for the entire lockdown to ensure it was kept safe.

The staff room has turned into his bedroom so he can stay in his bubble and put out workouts.

He said keeping in touch with members meant they would reach their goals while maintaining a sense of normality.

"It's giving them something to take their mind off it."

F45 Rotorua has taken its group sessions into members' living rooms via Zoom weekdays 6.30am and 4pm, and 7am Monday to Thursday and Saturday.

F45 Rotorua members in one of their first Zoom-in workouts. Photo / Supplied

Co-owner Alana Acton said memberships had been frozen but they were still engaging with members over social media sharing workouts and recipes.

"A lot of our members are religious with their workout times and are used to seeing other members every day," Acton said.

Some members have asked to continue paying all or part of their membership.

The Gym Tauranga has more than 100 free Les Mills workouts online and is planning to roll out social media challenges and livestream workouts while the gym is closed.

Lisa Chan, who co-owns The Gym with her husband, Lindsay, said working hard to stay relevant with their members on social media, despite having no income, was a testament to the dedication of the industry.

She said the human connection was "everything".

"Growing community is really what a gym is about, it's that human element," she said.

"Anywhere can have treadmills and cross trainers."

Thirty One Ten CrossFit Tauranga co-owner Nicola Doig said the crossfit community was tight-knit.

Thirty One Ten co-owner Roan Doig catching up with members before a vitual workout. Photo / Supplied

She and husband Roan have put plans in place to keep the business running including live sessions and loaning members equipment.

The way they engage with members has been evolving as they find their feet in the uncharted territory of no income or contact, and free body weight exercises are available.