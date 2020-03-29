A Pāpāmoa woman has been left "in shock" after all four of her wheels were stolen from her car on Friday night.

Shannon Boer was sitting on her balcony on Saturday morning when she noticed people looking at her car on the curbside strangely.

She scratched her head as to why, then not long later, her neighbour called to let her know the wheels on her car had been ripped off.

Boer said she had parked on the curb on Pāpāmoa Beach Rd so her elderly neighbour could still go to the shop if he needed too in lockdown and was "in shock" to find someone had committed such a theft.

"Why couldn't they have just taken the tyres, they would have been a lot easier to replace."

She said she believed the suspects had found it easier to completely unbolt the wheels and go.

"They saw an opportunity with it being so quiet at the moment."

The thieves left a log under one side of the car. Photo / Supplied

They had also put a log under one side of the car, she said.

She said she was now in "lockdown at a whole new level" as the vehicle was her and her partner's only personal car.

She decided to post photos of the crime on a local community Facebook page to raise awareness and possibly find out if anyone had seen anything.

The reason being was that Boer's partner had been robbed near Bayfair a few weeks ago and after posting about it on social media, someone returned the goods.

"It would be great if someone had seen something."

Boer was remaining optimistic as she said they did not need to go to work and they were well equipped with supplies.

"I've got to look at the positives in times like this."

She said she had reported the theft to police and the insurance company had taken the car to their depot until the lockdown was lifted and it could be fixed.

Boer said she was afraid that people might see it as a target for vandalism if it stayed on the road.

A police spokeswoman said officers received a report of tyres being stolen off a vehicle on Papamoa Beach Rd at some stage on Friday night and Saturday morning.



Anyone with information was asked to get in touch with Police on 105 and quote file number 200328/2776.