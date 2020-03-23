Water restrictions in Tauranga have been lifted today.

The Tauranga City Council's city waters manager Stephen Burton said changes in weather and cooler temperatures meant water demand was down and restrictions were no longer needed.

"Households can now return to normal water use."



A ban on the use of sprinklers was put in place on January 23, following a steady increase in water consumption due to continued hot and dry weather.



"Water usage peaked on 22 January when the city consumed over 58 million litres in one day, a record since water metering started. In recent weeks water use has remained steady at around 45 million litres a day," Burton said.

Burton said the community had been great with their water conservation and they were delighted with the response from the people.



"It seems there is a level of acceptance that mindful water use in summer is the new normal. This attitude makes a big difference to our ability to get through dry periods," he said.



However, he said it was important to remember that water was still a limited resource.



The construction of the Waiāri Water Supply Scheme was underway, to help meet the future water supply needs of Tauranga and the wider Western Bay of Plenty, he said.

Advertisement

The new water treatment plant was expected to be completed in 2022.