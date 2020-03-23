After months of tinder-dry conditions, Bay of Plenty soils are finally being treated to some welcome rain.

Many would have heard the downpours that swept the region last night.

Metservice issued a heavy rain watch yesterday, underlining that as fronts moved eastwards across the North Island, downpours would be expected across the Bay of Plenty between 8pm and 3am.

Metservice meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said showers were scattered throughout the region yesterday which made it difficult for the rain meters to get accurate measurements.

Rotorua recorded 27.8mm of rain and Tauranga recorded 11.8mm in the last 24 hours, while Whakatāne recorded 9.4mm.

Federated Farmers Bay of Plenty provincial president Darryl Jensen said farmers had been spoilt with "gentle rains" over the last few weeks and the brown fields were popping up with tinges of green.

Pasture levels were still not where they needed to be, but as Autumn continued to settle in Jensen said things should improve.

He said they were after some more "decent downpours" to really "recharge" the soils in such unprecedented times.

Fire restrictions across the country were being reviewed as the soils began to soak up the much-needed moisture.

The fire season in Pumicelands will today change from prohibited to restricted from 8am. This meant that a permit was required to light an open-air fire.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Steve Webb said the changes had been made because recent rainfall, further forecast rain and cooler evenings and mornings had reduced the fire danger.

Central Lakes and Bay of Plenty districts would remain in a Prohibited Fire Season meaning no fires were allowed in these areas.

Webb said the community needed to remember that there was still a very high fire risk.

"Some of our biggest fires happen in Autumn when people mistakenly think the fire risk is less and stop being so careful."