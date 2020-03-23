Local business leaders, politicans and school principals have united in support as the country prepares to lockdown in the wake of Covid-19.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said: "This is an incredible situation that will be remembered for centuries."

"Even though we're making history for negative reasons, it is critical we stop the spread as soon as possible" or "our economy risks being locked down for longer".

‌

He said the economic impacts would be felt for years to come.

Advertisement

"The Bay of Plenty is New Zealand's freight gateway to the world. We will bounce back, but it will take a lot of work. We will all need to support one another. We're all in this together."

"The scenes in Italy and Iran of overwhelmed hospitals, and numerous healthcare workers' deaths, need to be avoided," Cowley said.

Matt Cowley, Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive. Photo / File

The challenges ahead for Tauranga are "huge" in "uncharted waters" and "cannot be underestimated", mayor Tenby Powell said.

He agreed the moves to levels 3 and 4 were "necessary".

"I commend the Government for listening to health professionals and local authorities who have been requesting this for a while now."

"My plea to our residents is to follow the personal hygiene and social distancing rules, and look after each other," he added.

"Check-in regularly by phone, on family and friends, and make sure the elderly who are less abled are okay for supplies and company. We must also look after our mental health."

Ōtūmoetai College principal Russell Gordon. Photo / File

Ōtūmoetai College principal Russell Gordon was confident the Government was "all over the situation".

Advertisement

The school set aside tomorrow for a teacher-only day to prepare students' online learning.

Students were feeling "a range of emotions" but they remained "orderly" upon hearing schools would close, he said.

He reminded staff they had to continue to be role models for the students and keep a "sense of calm" to show students' learning would not be compromised.

While he wasn't sure how long they would be closed for, he was confident the teachers would be well-prepared.

"As long as we're being proactive, it shouldn't matter how long we're closed - we'll still be able to cater for learning."

New Zealand has 14 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 66. Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says there are four probable cases.

Leader of the Opposition and Tauranga MP Simon Bridges told media yesterday the Prime Minister had his full support as she moved the country into lockdown for four weeks.

He told all National Party MPs to hold off campaigning as Covid-19 "is too serious with the lives and livelihoods we need to protect".

"We want to be constructive and we know we have got an important voice in helping and we stand ready to do that."

National Party leader Simon Bridges. Photo / File

Some Tauranga organisations began closing doors before it became compulsory yesterday afternoon.

These included the Tauranga City Libraries, Bay Venues Limited, Tauranga Art Gallery and Baycourt Community and Arts Centre.

All Western Bay of Plenty District Council libraries, service centres, swimming pools and recycling centres across the district closed yesterday afternoon.

The University of Waikato suspended face to face teaching and "Village Radio" announced it would be taking a break from broadcasting.

Flight Centre announced 33 branches across the country, including Pāpāmoa Plaza, would close doors temporarily and 250 jobs would be cut.