The Turret Rd slip lane exit will close permanently from this Thursday.

Tauranga City Council had originally planned to close the slip lane in April when the Burrows St traffic lights were due to come on line.

Closing the slip lane sooner means the contractor can get started with work required to turn it into a cul-de-sac, potentially saving time for the entire project, the council said via a statement today.

Work along 15th Avenue and the Burrows St intersection will continue.

There will be some disruption at the Burrows St intersection so the council recommend people use Fraser St instead of Burrows St until the new lights are up and running.

Meanwhile, Tauranga City Council and its contractors are following Ministry of Health guidance for our ongoing construction projects.

"Our top priority is people's health. The information below might change as we respond to the evolving situation of Covid-19."