Rain and showers are expected throughout the region today with a severe weather watch in place for the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

MetService said a series of fronts will move eastwards across the North Island today and early Tuesday, bringing rain to many places. The highest rainfall accumulations are expected over Eastern Bay of Plenty.



Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, and thunderstorms are possible.

Rotorua can expect periods of rain, turning to showers this afternoon with northeasterlies changing southwesterly overnight and a high of 20C.

Tauranga will also see rain with some heavy falls and a high of 24C.