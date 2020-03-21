Whakatāne District Council's pools, libraries, museum and research centre and i-Site have been closed to the public in response to the Government's direction on Covid-19.

The facilities will be closed temporarily while Whakatāne District Council assesses its responsibilities in constraining the spread of the virus.

The district council is encouraging residents to do as much council-related business as possible online or over the phone.

Residents are still able to call and email if in need to request a service.