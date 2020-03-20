In view of the massive impact that the coronavirus will have on the city and its ratepayers, I believe that Tauranga councillors should immediately revisit the decision to put out to consultation a proposed city rate rise of 12.6 per cent.

The statement by deputy mayor Larry Baldock that people who could not afford such a rate rise should sell up and downsize, as the capital value of their properties had significantly increased over recent years, just goes to show, in my opinion, how out of touch he actually is.

I believe that the community will remember what in my opinion was an unnecessary statement.

Should the council decide to change nothing I implore the community to give it a clear message by swamping them with submissions.

(Abridged)

Mike Baker

Bethlehem



Rates rise backed - on one condition

As a rate-paying resident of Tauranga (Mount Maunganui actually but we won't argue the toss), I am very supportive of the rates rise on the proviso the promised infrastructure and amenities are updated and modernised.

Why not a fit-for-purpose museum tossed in for good measure Tenby?

Advertisement

Just saying.

Jane Daniell

Mount Maunganui



Council administration out of control

I find the proposed increase is just a continuation of unacceptable local body developments.

In the early 1980s I was a city councillor in an Auckland city paid $9 a meeting if I turned up.

We all had full-time jobs so the meetings were all held after hours and were short, sharp and productive.

Prior to the last elections, I was a community board member in Rotorua paid $5000 per annum plus expenses.

Rotorua councillors had a basic pay of $42,000 per annum plus expenses.

Then, meetings went on for hours and there was a constant stream to the food and drink table by both councillors and staff.

Advertisement

After the meetings councillors retired to another room where more food and alcohol was available.

The Rotorua council employed more than 500 then and the pay rates were significant. It just seems as though all councils' administration has got completely out of control and is a cost that needs to be strongly vetted to see where significant savings can be made.

It is too easy just to increase rates when there is no ceiling, just hit the ratepayers. That is too easy and couldn't be done if running a business.

John Dyer

Ōmokoroa

