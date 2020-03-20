A look at the week that's been:

Monday:

Eight confirmed cases in New Zealand.

All travellers are told they must self-isolate on their arrival in New Zealand, apart from those coming from the Pacific Islands.

All cruise ships are banned from New Zealand until June 30.

Tuesday:

Twelve confirmed cases in New Zealand.

The Government unveils a $12.1 billion support package for the New Zealand economy, with the big-ticket items going to wage subsidies and benefit increases.

The government bans events with more than 500 people.

Wednesday:

Eight more Coronavirus cases are confirmed, increasing the total to 20.

It is revealed two pupils and one staff member from Rotorua's Selwyn Primary School have been tested for Covid-19.

Thursday:

Another eight cases of Coronavirus are confirmed, bringing the total to 28 in New Zealand.

One of the cases is confirmed in Rotorua - the Bay of Plenty's first confirmed Covid-19 case.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets with about 30 sector leaders in Rotorua for closed-door discussions about the impacts and plans around the coronavirus outbreak.

The Government bans gatherings of more than 100 people.

Friday:

Eleven new cases are confirmed, the biggest jump in numbers yet, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand to 39.

The borders are officially closed to all non-New Zealand residents.

What Bay of Plenty residents should know about Coronavirus

Sweeping event cancellations, hospital and rest home visit restrictions, supermarkets pleading for "normal" and unprecedented border restrictions.

These are only a handful of changes the Bay of Plenty and New Zealand have seen in response to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic that has substantially ramped over the last week.

As of Friday, there were 39 confirmed cases of the disease, one being a French tourist in Rotorua.

They're among the more than 200,000 cases of coronavirus across the globe.

Coronavirus testing centres have been set up in Rotorua and Whakatāne and another would open in Taupō on Monday.

The impact of the virus was being felt in the Bay of Plenty, with sports competitions across all levels being cancelled and big-hitter events such as the Rotorua Marathon, Tauranga's 58th National Jazz Festival and Whakatāne's Oxfam Trailwalker all postponed or axed in response.

Tauranga's 58th National Jazz Festival was one of the big events to be cut due to the virus. Photo / File

Anzac and Poppy Day commemorations had also been called off nationwide, prompting social media posts calling for Kiwis to stand at the end of their driveways at 5.55am on April 25 for a minute of silence.

Many weddings and even funerals looked uncertain after the Government announced all gatherings of more than 100 people would be banned.

Meanwhile, at Rotorua Hospital, the Lakes District Health Board had asked visitors to stay away from the hospital unless their loved one was in the palliative phase of their illness.

Only one person, in protective gear, was permitted to visit at a time in any case.

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board was looking at implementing telephone consultations for outpatient appointments to reduce the number of people coming in and out of the premises.

Radius Resthomes, which have three branches across the Tauranga district, was limiting visitors almost completely, while Ryman Healthcare had stopped children visiting and put tight restrictions on visiting relatives.

Some principals in the region were calling for the school holidays to be brought forward, however, the Ministry of Education had said it was not planning closures as school was a safe place for children.

Shutting schools prematurely could send students to their grandparents to be looked after, and elderly people were more susceptible to coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

In Rotorua, Selwyn Primary School was holding its breath as two pupils and a staff member awaited coronavirus testing results.

Two pupils and a staff member from Rotorua's Selwyn Primary School were awaiting coronavirus testing results. Photo / File

The school was carrying on as normal, however some parents were keeping their children away while results were pending.

Supermarkets across the region have been feeling the heat as the public homed in on supplies.

Pak'nSave Pāpāmoa had even decided to open an hour later at 8am every day to be able to stock shelves to full capacity.

Owner Rob McGregor said they needed the extra time to be able to get the shelves "as full as they can" with the current situation.

He wanted to urge the public to "please shop as normal" as they were "not going to run out of stock".

Rotorua and Tauranga, both tourist hot spots, were likely to be hit hard when border restrictions came in to play.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met with about 30 sector leaders at Terrace Kitchen in Rotorua on Thursday where they had closed-door discussions about the impacts and plans around the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met with about 30 sector leaders at Terrace Kitchen in Rotorua on Thursday. Photo / File

Some of those attending described the impact on Rotorua's tourism and hospitality industry as similar to the devastating eruption of Mt Tarawera 134 years ago.

Job losses could be on the cards for some, but business leaders were confident the city would rise above it.

The Government's $12.1 billion support package for the New Zealand economy was set to help the region, especially in the realm of wage subsidies for impacted businesses.

Ardern dismissed speculation on social media the Government was poised to announce a nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus.

ACTIONS YOU SHOULD TAKE:

Be kind

- Make a difference by checking-in on others, especially the elderly and vulnerable. Look after anyone that needs help.

Wash and dry your hands - Wash often. Use soap. 20 seconds. Then dry. This kills the virus by bursting its protective bubble.

Self-isolate (if necessary) - Self-isolation means staying at home. It's an effective way to help protect those around you.

Stay home if you're sick - Stay home if you have any of these symptoms: a fever, a cough, shortness of breath, sneezing or a runny nose.

Source: Ministry of Health