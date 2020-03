A man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at someone out of a car window in Tauranga.

The alleged incident happened on Poripori Rd near State Highway 29 in the Lower Kaimai area about 5.50pm Thursday, a police spokeswoman said.

The vehicles both left the area after the incident but officers later stopped a vehicle and found a firearm inside.

A 35-year old-man was taken into custody and expected to appear in court today in Tauranga.