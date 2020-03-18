Emergency services have been at two separate crashes involving buses in Tauranga this morning.

State Highway 29A has been reopened after a crash involving a bus and a ute on the northern side of the intersection with Windermere Drive and Poike Rd around 8.30am.

A reporter at the scene said traffic was backed up and moving slowly due to having to take care around the vehicles involved, which were now on the side of the road.

A witness to the crash, who did not want to be named, told the Bay of Plenty Times the bus swerved to miss a vehicle that had crossed into the incoming lane.

Advertisement

Scene of the crash this morning. Photo / Esme O'Rafferty

"The bus swerved but the ute hit the bus. All the traffic in my lane went in different directions to avoid the ute which was spinning.

"It was terrifying. I'm still shocked," she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was treated for moderate injuries and taken to Tauranga Hospital.

Two ambulance and a rapid response unit went to the scene.

The bus involved in this morning's crash on SH29. Photo / Esme O'Rafferty

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one appliance was on scene. He said no one was trapped.

Meanwhile, a second crash involving a car and a bus happened on Millers Rd in Brookfield around 9am.

A St John spokeswoman said four people had minor injuries and two were being taken to Tauranga Hospital.