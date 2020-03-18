Cancelled
March 19
Rotorua Night Markets
March 21
Bay of Plenty Speedway Championships
Bay of Plenty Regional Council Happy Harbour Fun Day
Taupō's Iron Maori
Whakatāne's Oxfam Trailwalker 2020
March 22
Sunday Farmer's Market (Rotorua)
April 4
Xterra Rotorua Festival
April 8 to 12
Tauranga Jazz Festival, Easter Weekend
April 10 to 13
Te Hui Ahurei a Tūhoe, Waimana
May 18 to 22
TRENZ 2020 (Rotorua)
Postponed
March 22
Tauranga Multicultural Festival, postponement date not yet known
March 25 to 29
Repco Beach Hop, postponed until November 25 to 29
April 3
Toi Ohomai's three graduation ceremonies, postponement date not yet known.
April 17 to 19
2020 Farmer Auto Village/Yamaha New Zealand Junior Motocross Championship, postponement date not yet known.
