Bay of Plenty's major events calendar for the coming months has been nearly cleared after a wave of coronavirus-related cancellations and postponements. Here we offer a running list of events that have confirmed they are no longer going ahead as planned. This list will be updated daily.

Cancelled

March 19

Rotorua Night Markets

March 21

Bay of Plenty Speedway Championships

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Happy Harbour Fun Day

Taupō's Iron Maori

Whakatāne's Oxfam Trailwalker 2020

March 22

Sunday Farmer's Market (Rotorua)

Advertisement

April 4

Xterra Rotorua Festival

April 8 to 12

Tauranga Jazz Festival, Easter Weekend

April 10 to 13

Te Hui Ahurei a Tūhoe, Waimana

May 18 to 22

TRENZ 2020 (Rotorua)

Postponed

March 22

Tauranga Multicultural Festival, postponement date not yet known

March 25 to 29

Repco Beach Hop, postponed until November 25 to 29

April 3

Toi Ohomai's three graduation ceremonies, postponement date not yet known.

Advertisement

April 17 to 19

2020 Farmer Auto Village/Yamaha New Zealand Junior Motocross Championship, postponement date not yet known.

* If you have an event you would like included, please email news@bayofplentytimes.co.nz or news@dailypost.co.nz