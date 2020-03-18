A Tina Turner tribute concert tonight set to host 450 people will no longer go ahead, and refunds will be offered.

The Tina Turner tribute concert - TINA Simply The Best - was scheduled to run tonight at the Baycourt Addison Theatre.

The show, which did not sell out, has been cancelled this afternoon by venue owner Tauranga City Council, which has also assured ticket-holders they will be refunded.

"Ticket holders will be contacted directly by Ticketek and do not need to contact the venue. We ask patrons to be patient during this process.

"The team at Ticketek are working hard to process refunds for a range of cancelled events and so response times may be longer than usual."

Previously, an organiser said the concert would go ahead and tickets would not be refunded, despite some ticketholders not wanting to attend due to coronavirus fears.

In ticketing agent Ticketek's 22-page ticket insurance policy, one of the clauses stated it would not offer refunds stemming from a pandemic.

"Claims arising from an epidemic, pandemic or other outbreak of an infectious disease or any derivative or mutation of such viruses, or the threat or perceived threat of any of these," would not be covered, the policy read.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

But a Bay of Plenty health officer said there was nothing wrong about the event going ahead as it was within the Government's advice.

Katikati woman Deb Ingley bought tickets six months ago for herself and her husband and believed the show should be cancelled and ticketholders should be refunded.

"It's not a risk we're willing to take," Ingley said.

Ingley was in her 50s and her husband in his 60s and said while they were not in the at-risk age-group, getting sick and spreading the virus was not something they wanted to do.

"It's 450 people and the ban is on 500, that's not much difference in numbers."

Ingley was "disappointed" at the lack of communication from the event organisers around the developing pandemic with no information on what steps would be taken to minimise the risk of infection.

There had been no posts on the event on Baycourt's Facebook page about whether or not the concert would still go ahead until after contacted by the Bay of Plenty Times.

The comments on the social media post varied from excitement about the show to concerns about it going ahead.

Baycourt manager James Wilson says Ticketek controls the refunds. Photo / File

Prior to the council's announcement, Baycourt Community and Arts Centre manager James Wilson said refunds would be reviewed and made out of Baycourt's pocket.

Wilson said no one had contacted the venue about refunds and had only recieved queries about whether the show would still happen.

"If people have anxiety about attending or they have a medical reason why they can't attend we'd certainly consider that but that would need to be a case-by-case."

He said it was the venue's intention to take care of the local audeince.

"Should any new advisory be implemented by the Minstry, we will of course respond very quickly to that."

He said there were no concerns about the health of the performers who had been in the country since before the travel restrictions were put in place.

Wilson said they were currently in talks with the ticketing agency.

BayCourt is disinfecting high-traffic areas at the venue more frequently and Wilson said there would also be a pre-show email to explain the precautionary measures taken, identifying where the sanitation stations were and advising those who were unwell to stay at home.

Toi Te Ora medical officer of health Dr Phil Shoemack says there is nothing wrong with the show going ahead. Photo / File

Toi Te Ora medial officer of health Dr Phil Shoemack said it was not irresponsible for the event to go ahead as it was below the Government's public gathering restrictions.

He said it was up to individual businesses what their response would be if it was not influenced by official guidlines. He said the same was true for how individuals responded.

Ticketek was approached for comment on Tuesday. On Wednesday afternoon a spokesman said Ticketek acted as an agent on behalf of the venue and the promoter, "so we take instruction from them."



Baycourt cancellations

- Tina- Simply The Best, Wednesday March 18

- Floyd Live- March 21

- Winding Up, March 25 and 26

- Dance Avenue, Wonderland, March 28 and 29.