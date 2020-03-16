A cruise ship docked in the Port of Tauranga today amid nationwide wide restrictions is not expected to present any coronavirus issues.

The Seven Seas Navigator docked at 8am today for fuel and supplies only.

READ MORE:

• Premium - Coronavirus: Where to put your money amid the chaos

• Coronavirus: Actor Idris Elba tests positive

• Coronavirus: UK, New York in lockdown as Jacinda Ardern prepares to unveil New Zealand economic rescue plan

• Coronavirus: Canada closes borders to all but citizens or residents

All of the cruise ship's passengers disembarked from the Port of Tauranga on Sunday before restrictions came in.

Advertisement

The ship returned to Tauranga for fuel and supplies today before the vessel would be relocated elsewhere, a Port of Tauranga spokeswoman said.

"No crew members are coming ashore."

The Noordam and Seven Seas Navigator at the Port of Tauranga this morning. Photo / George Novak

This comes as the Port of Auckland announced that cruise ships already in New Zealand waters at the time of the announcement would not be banned and passengers could still disembark.

However, the Port of Tauranga said in a statement yesterday that all cruise ships for the rest of the season would be cancelled and redirected amid the Government's Covid-19 restrictions.

It had been expecting 15 more cruise ships before the end of the season.

A spokeswoman said the last cruise ship with passengers was the Bremen​, which departed Tauranga last night for Auckland.

"All other cruise ships with passengers due to call at Tauranga have cancelled their visits and we are not expecting any until the new season begins in October."

The Noordam at the Port of Tauranga this morning. Photo / George Novak

The company did not expect job losses from the cancellations with cruise ship-related seasonal staff to be redeployed to other tasks.

Advertisement

The Holland America cruise ship the Noordam had been tied up at the port for an unprecedented extended visit the last few days, with crew only onboard after a coronavirus-related scheduling change overseas.