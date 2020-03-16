Severe gales are possible for parts of central and northern New Zealand, including the Bay of Plenty, due to Ex-Tropical Cyclone Gretel.

The deep low is lying to the northeast of Northland this morning and is forecast to continue moving east-southeast today.

This system is bringing south to southeast gale, possibly approaching severe gale strength, at times through until early Wednesday morning.

People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made.

The region can expect high cloud today, becoming fine this afternoon. Tauranga is expected to reach a high of 22C and Rotorua 18C.