A wave of coronavirus-related cancellations and postponements have hit a series of events all destined to have been held in the Bay of Plenty over the next few weeks.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Already, many event organisers in the Bay of Plenty have taken heed with the Tauranga Jazz Festival confirming via Facebook it was no longer going ahead as planned at Easter.

Organisers posted late last night that following Ardern's announcement, they "regretfully announce" the festival's cancellation due to Covid-19 concerns.

Thousands usually flock to Tauranga for the annual Jazz Festival, which has now been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. Photo / File

"We understand the impact this news brings to so many people. We are communicating directly with all artists, venues, sponsors and staff on next steps."

Organisers were considering potential alternative dates for the 43rd National Youth Jazz Competition, which had been expected to be held on April 8 and 9 and involve 27 schools.

The news comes as this year's Beach Hop in Whangamata is postponed.

The annual celebration of classic cars and rock and roll music in Whangamata usually attracts more than 100,000 people.

This year's event had been due to run from March 25-29. In a statement released at 3pm yesterday, organiser Noddy Watts said they had decided to push it back to November after discussions with health officials.

Beach Hop partygoers will have to wait before they can party at this year's event. Photo / File

"We appreciate the damaging effect on the economy both national and local and feel for the businesses that rely on the festival to survive. No doubt they've invested heavily in the event and we hope they will recover from this unforeseen hit.

"We are in exactly the same situation as we've invested hundreds of thousands of dollars, and long hours, into Repco Beach Hop 20. If we can't recover this, then the future of the event is in serious jeopardy.

"We have seen on social media that people are still coming to Whangamata regardless of the cancellation/postponement and we wish you safe travels. We cannot stop you from coming, but PLEASE stay away from Whangamata if you have symptoms of Covid-19, or recently arrived in New Zealand from overseas."

The Oxfam Trailwalker which has raised more than $11 million for charity has also been cancelled.

The event was expected to be held this weekend in Whakatāne.

It would have been the fifth year the event was held in the region where teams of four walk 50 kilometres in 18 hours or 100 kilometres in 36 hours.

Oxfam Trailwalker is part of an international series of 17 events held worldwide in 10 countries. Over the years, the event has raised hundreds of millions of dollars internationally for Oxfam's life-saving work

Donations to teams are still open and can be made through the Oxfam Trailwalker website.