The Bay Link (News, March 14) has spectacularly proved to be a continual fiasco.

My original opinion remains unchanged in that all expenditure on this outmoded road transport link should be curtailed immediately. Wasting $120 million on this monstrosity will not solve Tauranga's transport deficiency.

It would be wiser to have the rail track to a future Bayfair rail passenger terminal, being part of the obvious sensible long-term transportation solution.

Totally contradictory to reducing carbon emissions, authorities still repeat pursuing proven flawed road-building policies yet expect a different result.

Strangely, passenger rail seems silently ignored at the community's, and our planet's demise. (Abridged)

Jos Nagels,

Tauranga



Stop shaking hands

Should handshakes become a thing of the past? One reader thinks so, for now at least. Photo / File

I have just read an article about panic buying in the wake of coronavirus announcements (News, March 13).

I think that before the panic there should be a public awareness campaign aimed particularly sporting groups.

I watched hundreds of chirpy young children play team sports last Wednesday afternoon and when the games were finished they were encouraged to shake hands with their opposing team.

I cringed. These days, in the wake of virus spreading, I think that calling three cheers for the opposition would be sufficient.

We all need to stop handshaking. A smile, or a head nod will do. Be aware and stay safe.

Kay Macartney,

Rotorua

